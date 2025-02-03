Jojoba Shampoo - 400ml

Our smoothing Jojoba Shampoo is specially formulated for dry hair and scalp. Like all our shampoos, it’s 99.5% natural origin and free of parabens, SLS and silicones. Made with vitamin and mineral-rich organic jojoba seed oil. We add a natural origin aroma with top notes of bergamot, known to be uplifting, and a base of cedarwood, renowned for its calming effect. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural shampoo range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 1979

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Glycerin*, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil**, Cinnamomum Camphora Linalooliferum Wood Oil*/Cinnamomum Camphora (Camphor) Branch/Leaf Extract*, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Peel Oil*, Pogostemon Cablin Leaf Oil*, Cedrus Atlantica Bark Oil*, Coriandrum Sativum (Coriander) Seed Oil*, Cymbopogon Martini Oil*, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil*, Glyceryl Oleate*, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract**, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract**, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract**, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract*, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil*, Curcumin*, Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Plant derived ** Organic certified

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited