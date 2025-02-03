Wild Rose Conditioner - 2.5L

Our nourishing Wild Rose Conditioner is specially formulated for normal hair and scalp. Like all our conditioners, it’s 99.5% natural origin, free of parabens and silicones – and designed to leave your hair feeling smooth and healthy. Made with nutrient-rich, zero-waste, organic rosehip oil. As the conditioner soaks into your strands, enjoy the warm aroma of rose centifolia oil, renowned for promoting feelings of wellbeing. This big little bottle lets you refill at home without taking up too much space. This 2.5-litre bottle reduces plastic and gives you a longer supply of the product you love – in a neat, compact container. Pair with our pump for easy refills, or simply pour. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural conditioner range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2110

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol*, Brassica Campestris (Rapeseed) Seed Oil*, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride*, Rosa Canina Seed Oil**, Rosa Centifolia Flower Oil*, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract **, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract**, Tocopherol*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Glycerin*, Parfum (Fragrance)***, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract**, Cetrimonium Chloride*, Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Citronellol*, Geraniol*, *Plant derived **Organic certified***Natural origin aroma

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited