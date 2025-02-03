Dragon Fruit Body Wash - 400ml

Liven up your bath or shower with our rejuvenating Dragon Fruit Body Wash. Like all our body washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish the skin. These active naturals are blended with antioxidant-packed, zero-waste dragon fruit seed oil, to support skin health. Our natural origin tropical aroma leaves bathrooms bursting with fruity freshness. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural body wash range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2067

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Glycerin*, Hylocereus Undatus Extract*, Parfum (Fragrance) ***, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Beta Vulgaris (Beet) Root Extract*, Anthocyanins*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Plant derived ** Organic certified***Natural origin aroma

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited