Grapefruit & Orange Hand Wash - 5L

Add some zest to your daily routine with our energising Grapefruit Orange Hand Wash. Like all our hand washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish skin as it gently and effectively cleans. We blend these active naturals with upcycled grapefruit and organic sweet orange essential oils, for a bright aroma reminiscent of the sunniest summer days. This 5-litre refill bottle is perfect for refilling at home, reducing plastic waste and giving you a longer supply of the products you love (it holds the equivalent of 12.5 of our 400ml bottles). Simply pour or pair with our pump and decant into a smaller bottle for day-to-day use. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural hand wash range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2097

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Glycerin*, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Peel Oil*, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Tocopherol*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil**, Citrus Reticulata (Tangerine) Peel Oil*, Cymbopogon Winterianus Herb Oil*, Cymbopogon Flexuosus Oil*, Litsea Cubeba Fruit Oil*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid*, Curcumin*, Limonene*, Linalool*, *Plant derived **Organic certified

