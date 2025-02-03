Shea & Argan Shampoo Bar

Our Shea Argan Shampoo Bar is plastic-free, offering a more sustainable way of reducing waste in your hair care regime. Plastic-free solid shampoo bar Ideal for curly hair, or dry / very dry hair Silicone, Paraben, SLS and SLES free Natural shampoo bar made with 100% natural origin ingredients Vegan Society approved and cruelty-free hair care 100% recycled recyclable packaging

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2037

Ingredients

Triticum vulgare (wheat) starch*, Sodium cocoyl isethionate*, Disodium lauryl sulfosuccinate*, Cetearyl alcohol*, Aqua (Water), Glycerin*, Hydrogenated castor oil*, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Argania spinosa kernel oil*, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter **, Cocamidopropyl betaine*, Benzyl Salicylate* Eugenol*, Geraniol*, Limonene*, Linalool*, CI 77891 (Titanium dioxide)***, *Plant derived ** Ethically traded *** Mineral derived

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited