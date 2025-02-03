Marketplace.
Coconut Hand Wash - 5L

£50.00

£50.00/each

Coconut Hand Wash - 5L
Transport your senses to the tropics with our uplifting Coconut Hand Wash. Like all our hand washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish skin as it gently and effectively cleans. We blend these active naturals with organic coconut oil, to gently cleanse hands and leave them feeling hydrated. Plus, it’s bursting with uplifting tropical aroma.This 5-litre refill bottle is perfect for refilling at home, reducing plastic waste and giving you a longer supply of the products you love (it holds the equivalent of 12.5 of our 400ml bottles). Simply pour or pair with our pump and decant into a smaller bottle for day-to-day use.Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals99.5% natural origin ingredientsMade with 100% natural origin aroma essential oilsContains organic coconut oilFrom our natural hand wash range
Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approvedMade in the UK with essential oils100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredientsProudly independent since 1998

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Glycerin*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil**, Tocopherol*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Illicium Verum (Anise) Fruit/Seed Oil*, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil*, Glyceryl Oleate*, Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol*, *Plant derived **Organic certified
