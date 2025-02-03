Wild Rose Shampoo - 400ml

Our nourishing Wild Rose Shampoo is specially formulated for normal hair and scalp. Like all our shampoos, it’s 99.5% natural origin and free of parabens, SLS and silicones. Made with organic, wild-harvested and zero waste rosehip oil, renowned for nourishing scalp and strands. Rose centifolia oil adds a floral aroma that’s known to balance and leaves hair feeling fresh. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural shampoo range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2018

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Glycerin*, Parfum (Fragrance)***, Rosa Canina Seed Oil**, Rosa Centifolia Flower Oil*, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract**, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Leaf Extract**, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract**, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Citronellol*, Geraniol*, *Plant derived ** Organic certified***Natural origin aroma

Sold by Faith In Nature Limited