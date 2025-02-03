Lavender & Geranium Hand Wash - 5L

Experience moments of calm in your daily routine with our relaxing Lavender Geranium Hand Wash. Like all our hand washes, it’s specially formulated with organic oat extract, limeflower and elderberry, to soothe and nourish skin as it gently and effectively cleans. We blend these active naturals with geranium oil and English lavender and lavandin oils, all renowned for their calming aromas. This 5-litre refill bottle is perfect for refilling at home, reducing plastic waste and giving you a longer supply of the products you love (it holds the equivalent of 12.5 of our 400ml bottles). Simply pour or pair with our pump and decant into a smaller bottle for day-to-day use. Expertly formulated with our base blend of 3 organic active naturals 99.5% natural origin ingredients Made with 100% natural origin aroma essential oils From our natural hand wash range

Cruelty-free and Vegan Society approved Made in the UK with essential oils 100% natural origin aroma and 99.5% natural origin ingredients Proudly independent since 2007

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate*, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Glycerin*, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract**, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil*, Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract**, Lavandula Hybrida Oil*, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil*, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil*, Tilia Cordata Flower Extract**, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Anthocyanins*, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid*, Limonene*, Linalool*, Citronellol*, Geraniol*, *Plant derived **Organic certified

