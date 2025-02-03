Learning Minds Magnetic Letters - Alphabet Foam Letters & Play Desk

THE ULIMATE MAGNETIC LETTERS SET - This beautifully built out set features an Alphabet picture box, A-Z star printed magnetic letters, Detachable magnetic whiteboard, 3 x whiteboard markers and whiteboard eraser.

UNIQUE STAND UP MAGNETIC BOARD - With our specially designed box hinges, when the box lid opens the magnetic board stays stood up at the perfect angle for kids to start sticking on letters. The magnetic white board is detachable so it can be used on a table top as well.

GIVE YOUR CHILD A HEAD START - Encourages kids to learn the alphabet and spell new words whilst having fun. The soft, chunky and colourful letters are specifically designed for young children to help keep them engaged for longer.

NEAT & TIDY STORAGE - With everything in one box, each letters has it's own compartment, which is labelled with the corresponding letter, with 2 x Uppercase and 5 x Lowercase letters. The box includes a magnetic snap-shut feature to ensure everything stays safely in the box.

SAFE FOR KIDS, PEACE OF MIND FOR PARENTS - Designed in the UK, our soft, rounds foam letters are safe for kids. Each letter and accessory has been tested and complies with all UK and EU toy safety standards.