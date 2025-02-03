Wheelz Monster Truck Stadium Set - 4 Monster Trucks, Storage Tub & Accessories

About this item

PACKED FULL OF MONSTER TRUCK FUN - Includes 4 mega monster trucks and loads of cool accessories for re-creating a Monster Truck Toys stadium scene

LOADS OF ACCCESSORIES - Includes crushed cars, ramp, ring of fire, cones and more! Can the monster trucks make it through the ring of fire and over the crushed cars.

4 MEGA MONSTER TRUCKS FOR BOYS - The 4 frictioned powered monster trucks feature cool designs, over-sized rubber wheels and working suspension.

NEAT & TIDY STORAGE - When playtime is over, all 4 monster truck toys and all accessories fit back in the handy storage tub.

PERFECTLY SIZED - Each monster truck is approx 9cm x 9cm x 8cm. Storage tub size: W28cm x D20cm x H18cm