Alivio Inflatable Single Air Bed With Built-In Pump - Air Mattress

Experience ultimate comfort with the ALIVIO Inflatable Airbed, designed to provide a luxurious sleeping experience. Featuring a built-in electric pump for easy inflation and deflation, this air mattress ensures a restful sleep with its advanced design and dual-layer soft top.

Experience ultimate comfort with the ALIVIO Inflatable Airbed, designed to provide a luxurious sleeping experience. Featuring a built-in electric pump for easy inflation and deflation, this air mattress ensures a restful sleep with its advanced design and dual-layer soft top. Features: Built-in Electric Pump: For effortless inflation and deflation. Enhanced Full Body Support: Offers consistent support across the entire surface. Dual Layer Soft Top: Provides additional comfort and a plush feel. Available Sizes: Double: 203 x 152 x 48 cm Single: 200 x 99 x 48 cm Please select the desired mattress size from the dropdown menu. Additional Details: External Valve: For convenient inflation and deflation.

