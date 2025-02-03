Set of 4 45cm Brown Sparkle Ball Light with 200 Warm White LEDs with Cool White Flashing LED

Illuminate your home or garden this Christmas with these enchanting LED sparkle ball lights. The set of 4 is great as part of a festive display or on their own, bringing the festive spirit to all visitors. The lights are 4 individual sparkle ball all connected on a brown frame and cable. Each ball has a count of 50 LEDs, with a total of 200 bulbs. 90% of the LEDs remain static whilst 10% twinkle in Cool White. With a lit length of 6 meters (from the first sparkle ball to the last ball) this decoration is easy to hang and set up. The branches require fanning out to form the ball shape. These are perfect for anywhere around your home or garden. These lights are mains operated with a 10m brown lead cable. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use (transformer must remain dry at all times). Dimensions: Each ball has a diameter of 45cm (once arranged) Total lit length: 6m. Cable Length: 10m

Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd