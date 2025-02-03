Gtech SW02 Advanced Carpet Sweeper

Effortlessly clean your home with the Gtech SW02 Advanced Carpet Sweeper. Designed for quick and convenient clean-ups, this cordless sweeper offers up to 60 minutes of continuous cleaning. With its lightweight design at just 1.4kg, it's easy to manoeuvre across all floor types. It comes equipped with a detachable duster for those hard-to-reach spots, and an edge-brushing feature ensures no dirt is left behind. The pull-out waste bin makes disposal simple and mess-free.

Detachable Dusting Brush 0.5l Bin capacity Up to 60 minute runtime Lightweight at 1.4kg 6 Hour charge Cycle

Sold by Gtech (Grey Technology Limited)