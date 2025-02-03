Bullet Wireless Charger Pad - White - 6.96 cm

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The wireless charging pad allows you to charge your smartphone without charging cables. Supports wireless charging at up to 1A. Works through cases. The charging pad is compatible with many Android smartphones. To charge iPhone devices wirelessly an external wireless charging receiver or receiver case is required. Supplied in a blank white gift box.

The wireless charging pad allows you to charge your smartphone without charging cables. Supports wireless charging at up to 1A. Works through cases. The charging pad is compatible with many Android smartphones. To charge iPhone devices wirelessly an external wireless charging receiver or receiver case is required. Supplied in a blank white gift box.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.