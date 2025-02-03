Marketplace.
PestShield Flea Killer Powder - 200g

PestShield Flea Killer Powder - 200g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.99

£8.99/each

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PestShield Flea Killer Powder - 200g
This Pestshield Flea Killer is an advanced formula that effectively eliminates unwanted fleas, ants, and crawling insects in and around your home._x000D__x000D_It can be used on outdoor surfaces such as patios, paths, driveways, and wasp nests._x000D__x000D_The easy-to-pour bottle allows for maximum coverage and provides fast-acting, long-lasting results.
Sold by Rinkit

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here