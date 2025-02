Avenue Move Wireless Speaker - Royal Blue - One Size

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Material: ABS Plastic. Length: 16cm. Width: 7.8cm. Height: 5.1cm. 1500mAh Battery Battery. 4 Hour Playback Time, AUX Jack, Bluetooth 5.1, Built In Microphone, Pick-Up Function, Range Up To 10m, RGB Mood Light, TF Card Support, Voice Control Assistant. Power Output: 7w. Please Note: Card Not Included. Packaging: Gift Box. Conforms to Safety Standard: IPX6 certified.

Material: ABS Plastic. Length: 16cm. Width: 7.8cm. Height: 5.1cm. 1500mAh Battery Battery. 4 Hour Playback Time, AUX Jack, Bluetooth 5.1, Built In Microphone, Pick-Up Function, Range Up To 10m, RGB Mood Light, TF Card Support, Voice Control Assistant. Power Output: 7w. Please Note: Card Not Included. Packaging: Gift Box. Conforms to Safety Standard: IPX6 certified.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.