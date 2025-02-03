Silentnight Luxury Waffle Hand Towel, Pure Cotton BCI, Super Soft and Absorbent, White White | Hand towel

The perfect addition to your bathroom, these luxury 100% cotton hand towels offer a beautifully soft touch and feature an elegant waffle border for a truly indulgent feel. Designed to pamper you every day, they are exceptionally soft and highly absorbent, ideal for drying your face and hands. The luxurious deep pile and waffle detail add a sophisticated touch, and the easy-care properties—machine washable at 40°C and tumble dry safe—ensure they retain their thickness wash after wash.

TEXTURE: Beautiful waffle border for extra texture and luxurious feel SUPER ABSORBENT: Wonderfully absorbent and durable, for long-lasting luxury 100% COTTON: Made from responsibly sourced 100% Cotton BCI

