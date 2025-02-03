Dolu My 1st Big Blocks 60 Pieces

There are totally 60 different kind of color and size blocks. It supports intelligence development. It ensures children's development of imagination and creativity. Bag is inside.

Key Features:

60 construction bricks with bright colours for pre-school building play

Comes in a handy carry bag, ideal to re-use for storage

Suitable for age 2 years +

Approximate dimensions: 34 x 30 x 11 cm