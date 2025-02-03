Rogz Fixed Lead Jellybean Bone Fancy Dress - Small

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Well here it is little guys - your very own zooty dress up an' go - head turning - 'check-me-out-babe' gear. Rogz Fancy Dress Range - 3/8" Jellybean 6' Long Fixed Dog Lead featuring super-fashion ribbon stitched onto pure high grade nylon webbing. All joins are box stitched for extra strength and a quality finish. With so many designs to choose from - your dog can finally sport an entire wardrobe and dress for their daily mood. The perfect outfit for those very special occasions. The 3/8" Jellybean Lead is 6' long and is suitable for Miniature Poodle - Chihuahua - Maltese - Pom - Yorkie and similar sized breeds. Nickel-plated clip - rust-proof and tarnish-free.

