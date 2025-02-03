Marketplace.
Rogz Fixed Lead Jellybean Bone Fancy Dress - Small

Rogz Fixed Lead Jellybean Bone Fancy Dress - Small

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.75

£8.75/each

Sold and sent by Energy-Star

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Rogz Fixed Lead Jellybean Bone Fancy Dress - Small
Stylish DesignsNickel-Plated Zinc Trigger Hook to Prevent RustingBox-Stitched Joins for Extra StrengthDurableWell here it is little guys - your very own zooty dress up an' go - head turning - 'check-me-out-babe' gear. Rogz Fancy Dress Range - 3/8" Jellybean 6' Long Fixed Dog Lead featuring super-fashion ribbon stitched onto pure high grade nylon webbing. All joins are box stitched for extra strength and a quality finish. With so many designs to choose from - your dog can finally sport an entire wardrobe and dress for their daily mood. The perfect outfit for those very special occasions. The 3/8" Jellybean Lead is 6' long and is suitable for Miniature Poodle - Chihuahua - Maltese - Pom - Yorkie and similar sized breeds. Nickel-plated clip - rust-proof and tarnish-free.
Sold by Energy-Star (PLB DISTRIBUTIONS LIMITED)

View all Sports Memorabilia & Gifting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here