PetSafe Original Staywell Cat and Dog Flap - White - M

The Staywell® Original 2-Way Pet Door offers your dogs and cats the freedom and independence to come and go as they please. The 2-way pet door provides pet parents the option of snapping on a closing panel from the inside for convenient control over their pet’s coming and going. With the provided cutting template and easy installation guide, fitting this pet door is a simple DIY project. An optional tunnel extension made for thicker doors and walls is included with the medium and large size pet doors and is sold separately for the small size pet door. This pet door works with brick walls, and wooden, metal or PVC/uPVC doors, and includes a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty. The PetSafe® brand is here to help you and your pet to live happy together™.

Features

Convenience and freedom - No more planning around toilet breaks; give your dogs and cats the freedom and independence to come and go as they please

Easy installation - Simple DIY project to install; optional tunnel extension made for thicker doors and walls (sold separately for the small size pet door)

Closing panel - The 2-way pet door provides pet parents the option of snapping on a closing panel from the inside for convenient control over their pet’s coming and going

Universal Fitting - Works with brick walls, and wooden, metal or PVC/uPVC doors; includes simple cutting template and installation guide

Long-Lasting Durability - Includes a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty

System Includes

Staywell® Original 2-Way Pet Door

Closing panel

Tunnel extension

Medium pet door

Overall size: 352 x 294mm

Cut out size: 265 x 230mm

Max pet shoulder width: 219mm.

For cats up to 18kg