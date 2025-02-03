PetSafe Staywell Classic Manual 4-Way Locking Cat Flap - White

The PetSafe® Staywell® 4-Way Locking Classic Cat Flap is a door just her size. Give your cat unlimited access to her home even while the human door is closed. With 4 locking settings, you can set the door to Fully Locked, In Only, Out Only, In or Out. Your pet deserves the best. Trust PetSafe® to help keep your pet healthy, safe and happy.

Features

4 locking settings – Set to Fully Locked, In Only, Out Only, In or Out

Give your cat unlimited access – Your cat can let herself in and out of the house, even when the human door is closed

Tunnel included – This cat flap includes an extension tunnel to accommodate for extra wide walls or doors

System Includes

1 Cat Flap

1 Extension Tunnel