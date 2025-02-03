Scruffs Self-Cooling Mat Blue Small

Scruffs Self Cooling pet mats is designed to provide relief for your pet on those hot summer days.

Filled with a non toxic gel the self cooling mats are typically 5-10 degrees cooler than the room temperature.

No freezing or fridge required.

To reset the cooling properties simply leave unused for 1 hour.

Many pets can suffer from the heat during hot summer months. The Scruffs Cool Dog Mat is designed to provide relief for your pet. Filled with a non-toxic gel the self-cooling mat will be typically 5-10 degrees cooler than room temperature. When in use, the mat will maintain its cooling properties for approximately 1hr depending upon the environment. To reset the mats cooling properties simply leave unused for 1hr, there is no need to freeze or refrigerate. The Scruffs Cool Mat can be used alone, with an existing pet bed or in a pet carrier. To clean the mat simply wipe the cover with a cloth and soapy water, then rinse with clean water before use. Available in four sizes, including x-large, the Scruffs Cool Mat is great for dogs that like to sprawl.

Box Contains

1x Mat