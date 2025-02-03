OHS Rainbow Ombre Soft Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, Double - Multi

Our Rainbow Ombre Fleece Duvet Set is a vibrant and playful bedding option, perfect for adding a splash of colour to any bedroom. This duvet set features a stunning ombre effect, transitioning through bright and cheerful hues of blue, pink, and yellow, making it an excellent choice for kids or anyone who loves fun, lively decor. Crafted from cosy fleece material, this duvet set is designed to provide a warm and snug sleeping experience, especially during the colder months. The soft texture of the fleece adds extra comfort, ensuring a restful night's sleep. It's a great way to brighten up a room and bring a touch of joy and warmth to your bedtime routine.

Brighten you child's room with different rainbow hues Duvet secures with button closure Soft cosy fleece material

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)