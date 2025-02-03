Brentfords 25cm Deep Fitted Soft Teddy Fleece Thermal Warm Bed Sheet, King - Blush Pink

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Treat yourself to a better night sleep with this soft touch, thermal Brentfords teddy fleece fitted bed sheet. This great value bed linen is manufactured from a soft touch, easy care fleece material providing resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. Machine washable and tumble dry friendly makes this easy care sheet an essential for every home. Ideal for chilly weather or for a cosy feel all year around. Available in a range of luxury colours, this is sure to match your existing bedroom design, or create a fresh new look you will be proud of. Fitted sheets have elasticated edges, providing an easy way to make the bed.

Treat yourself to a better night sleep with this soft touch, thermal Brentfords teddy fleece fitted bed sheet. This great value bed linen is manufactured from a soft touch, easy care fleece material providing resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. Machine washable and tumble dry friendly makes this easy care sheet an essential for every home. Ideal for chilly weather or for a cosy feel all year around. Available in a range of luxury colours, this is sure to match your existing bedroom design, or create a fresh new look you will be proud of. Fitted sheets have elasticated edges, providing an easy way to make the bed.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.