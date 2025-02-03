Marketplace.
Groov-e GVDR07BK Vienna Rechargeable Stereo DAB/FM Digital Radio with Bluetooth - Black

A sleek and modern rechargeable DAB & FM Radio with Bluetooth. With its rechargeable battery, you can easily take the Vienna on the go and stay connected to your favourite music.Apart from the stylish and sleek design, the Groov-e Vienna makes for an ideal travel partner. It can fit comfortably in your bag for short breaks away or the longer journeys abroad. It’s not just a simple radio, but a radio that's packed with multiple features such as Bluetooth Connectivity, Alarm clock radio so never oversleep and miss an important appointment.The radio plays an average of 7.5 hours and Bluetooth of up to 12 hours after a single full charge. So, enjoy your favourite tunes without the worries of short battery life.Features: DAB/FM radio, Stereo Speakers, 40 Preset stations 20 DAB & 20FM, Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music playback, Rechargeable battery 1800mAh, Backlit LCD display, Radio text, Auto scan and manual tuning, Clock - time and date, Dual alarm - wake up to radio or buzzerSnooze function/Sleep timer, Display dimmer, 3.5mm headphone socket, Telescopic antenna, Micro-USB power/charging cable (included)
40 Preset StationsBluetooth ConnectivityAlarm Clock
