Groov-e GVPS833/BK Traditional Boombox Portable CD & Cassette Player with Radio - Black

Blast your old mix tapes or CD collection with the groov-e Traditional Boombox and you'll be dancing in no time! For those who want the latest music simply connect your phone or tune into your favourite radio station.

Features: CD-R/RW compatible, 20 track program function, Repeat one/all songs function, LED display, 6 Keys cassette player, FM Radio, 3.5mm aux-in socket, 3.5mm headphone socket, Carry handle, Speaker power 1.2W x 2, AC power cord (included), Batteries for portable use 6 x C size (not included)