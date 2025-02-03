Cooks Professional 4 Piece Egg Cup Set | Made From Durable Stoneware | Orange

Set of 4 ceramic egg cups: Perfect for family breakfasts

Stylish burnt orange design: Add a splash of colour to your kitchen

Durable stoneware: Made from high-quality ceramic

Easy maintenance: Dishwasher & microwave safe

Matching products available: Including mugs, espresso cups & cast iron cookware

Cooks Professional 4-Piece Orange Egg Cups

Enjoy your morning boiled eggs in style with this set of four egg cups from Cooks Professional. Perfect as a gift or to add a splash of colour to your kitchen.

Each egg cup features a stylish graduated design, made to perfectly match with other Cooks Professional stoneware dinnerware items and cast iron cookware range. They are made from high-quality ceramic and specially fired to give a smooth, blended colour range of stoneware.

Easy to clean, these egg cups are dishwasher and microwave safe.

K381