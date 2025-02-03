PraNaturals Pure & Natural Dead Sea Magnesium Oil Spray 250ml

Magnesium oil - Magnesium is one of the most important minerals in the body along with calcium and phosphorus.

Natural alternative - Magnesium is necessary for the proper functioning of over 300 body enzymes.

High concentration - Your body needs magnesium to function well.

Why an oil? - Magnesium oil can be sprayed directly on the skin to be absorbed or rubbed in a specific area of your body.

Extracted from the dead sea - Situated between Jordan and Israel, for thousands of years the Dead Sea has held crowds of people who come to bathe in its beneficent waters.