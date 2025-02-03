PraNaturals Pure Aloe Vera Gel 200ml

Multipurpose gel - PraNaturals Organic Aloe Vera Gel is suitable for all skin types but is recommended for its soothing effect on inflamed, itchy, or irritated skin, and to cool down minor burns. Ideal for sunburn relief. This after-sun aloe vera gel can also be used in conjunction with rubbing alcohol to create an antibacterial hand gel. Hydrating & easily absorbed – PraNaturals Pure Aloe Vera Gel is a great skin moisturiser thanks to the properties of nature’s miracle plant. Ideal for all-over hydration and rejuvenation of the skin as it naturally stimulates the production of collagen and elastin. Use it on any part of your body or face as a hydrating skin gel. Use as often as required. Highly Commended in the Green Beauty Awards 2022 – Named '﻿Best Aloe Vera Product', ﻿this Organic Aloe Vera Gel got ﻿HIGHLY COMMENDED in the Green Beauty Awards. There's a reason why this cruelty-free product is a winner. Naturally rich in vitamins and antioxidants, this is suitable for all skin types, as well as ﻿Vegans and Vegetarians. Naturally rich in vitamins and antioxidants - Made from the Aloe Vera plant which naturally contains beneficial Vitamin A, C, E, B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12. Made with Bio-active Aloe. Apply aloe vera gel after sunbathing. It will leave your skin feeling smooth and refreshed after a long day in the sun. Vegan & Cruelty-Free - PraNaturals Aloe Vera Gel is formulated with a high concentration of aloe. Apply and use with confidence knowing that all our PraNaturals products are 100% safe, paraben/cruelty-free, and vegan. Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians and for use on all skin types. Do a test before using it to check for any reaction.

Sold by HSNF LIMITED