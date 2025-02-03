VonHaus Gas Powered Single Monitor Stand for 10-32" Screen

Create a comfortable, clutter-free workstation with the VonHaus monitor desk stand. Designed to increase productivity and maximise desk space, this monitor bracket makes WFH days that bit easier. The durable high-grade steel supports 10-32” screens up to 9kg, with VESA 75x75 or 100x100. Fitted with a robust gas lift mechanism, this monitor desk mount is the ultimate solution for any workspace. Effortlessly raise the arm up to 42cm, tilt your screen from -45° to +90°, and swivel each hinge up to 180°. This manoeuvrability lets you create the optimal angle for your needs – landscape or portrait, studying or gaming. The best part? There are no tools required, so you can switch between positions with ease. Finish off your new tidy desk aesthetic with the cable management system.

