Wicked Elphaba hat

Don’t tell me you have nothing to wear… because you can become the Wicked Witch of the West with this film-accurate recreation of Elphaba’s Hat!

Just like Elphaba’s hat in the film, this hat features intricately textured fabric, collapsible tiers, and ruffles along each pleat in the fabric. You’ll be the star of the Ozdust ball in this hat!

Collect all of our Elphaba roleplay items, including her Broom, Hat, Shiz Pin, and more!

Measures approximately 12.5” tall

Recommended for Wicked fans age 5+