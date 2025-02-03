Wicked Glinda bubble crown

Bring the enchanting world of Oz home with this authentic replica of Glinda's Bubble Crown, as seen in the new Wicked movie.

Crafted with premium metals and iridescent gems to authentically represent the crown featured in the Wicked film

Collect all of our Glinda roleplay items, including her Bubble Tiara, Bubble Wand, Training Wand, and more!

Ready to shine just like Glinda? With this crown, nothing can stop you from becoming Popular (...lar).

Youth Size, measures approximately 3” tall