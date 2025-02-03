Marketplace.
image 1 of Wicked Glinda bubble crown

Wicked Glinda bubble crown

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.00

£22.00/each

Sold and sent by Zappies Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Wicked Glinda bubble crown
Bring the enchanting world of Oz home with this authentic replica of Glinda's Bubble Crown, as seen in the new Wicked movie.Crafted with premium metals and iridescent gems to authentically represent the crown featured in the Wicked filmCollect all of our Glinda roleplay items, including her Bubble Tiara, Bubble Wand, Training Wand, and more!Ready to shine just like Glinda? With this crown, nothing can stop you from becoming Popular (...lar).Youth Size, measures approximately 3” tall
Sold by Zappies Ltd

View all Novelty Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here