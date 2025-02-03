Wicked Elphaba broom

Bring the enchanting world of Oz home with this authentic replica of Elphaba’s Broom, as seen in the new Wicked movie

Easy assembly means you’ll waste no time defying gravity just like Elphaba!

Collect all of our Elphaba roleplay items, including her Broom, Hat, and more!

Ready to defy gravity just like Elphaba? This is an authentic recreation of the broom that Elphaba uses in the new Wicked movie, complete with a realistic, wooden-looking handle and bushy bristles.

Packaging includes three easy-to-assemble pieces that snap together to create a beautiful full-length Broom. Once assembled, this broom is ready for play and never needs to be disassembled!

Measures approximately 36” long when assembled

Recommended for Wicked fans age 5+