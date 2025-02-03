Alivio Oversized Women Fleece Hoodie Blanket Giant Wearable Adults (Blue)

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Indulge in unparalleled comfort and coziness with this Oversized Women's Fleece Hoodie Blanket—a giant wearable that takes warmth and relaxation to the next level. Crafted from 100% Polyester Fleece and lined with Sherpa Fleece, this hoodie blanket is the epitome of softness and luxury. The oversized design wraps you in a cocoon of warmth, with a generous length of 90cm, chest measurement of 80cm, and 50cm sleeves ensuring a perfect fit. This wearable blanket throw is not only incredibly comfortable but also highly versatile. Whether you're lounging at home, watching your favorite movie, or simply seeking warmth on a chilly day, this oversized hoodie has got you covered. Plus, it's machine washable at 30°C, ensuring that you can easily maintain its plush softness. Fasten it with the wrap-around feature, and you'll experience warmth like never before. The oversized hoodie is a true embodiment of super-soft luxury, making it your go-to choice for ultimate relaxation and comfort.

