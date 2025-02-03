ValueLights Daomu White Outdoor Lantern Touch On/Off

This minimalistic table lamp features a sophisticated cylinder shade and a handle for ease of use. Its two-tone effect complements one another, creating a pleasant display. Its elegant and unique lantern design makes it a real statement piece, whilst creating a beautiful ambience within the room. IP44 rated, so can be used safely outdoors - making them perfect for decorating gardens, weddings, parties and more. Supplied with an integrated RGB colour changing bulb, allowing you to easily change the colour of lighting to suit your mood. This superb, contemporary lamp is powered by rechargeable batteries so there is no need to plug it in - Ideal as a lamp or for any location where a plug socket is not available.

Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)