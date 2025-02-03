Alivio Kids Camera with 32GB SD Card, 20MP Kids Digital Dual Lens Camera with 2.0 Inch Screen
Introducing our adorable and eco-friendly children's digital camera, designed to spark curiosity and creativity in young explorers! With a cute, compact silicone cover that’s gentle on the environment, this camera is perfectly sized for small hands. Its unique design not only looks great but also encourages children to engage with photography and recording, helping them capture memories in a fun and exciting way. The camera features both front and rear lenses with impressive 20 megapixels, allowing for high-definition photos. It also records videos in stunning 1080P HD quality, making every shot crystal clear. The child-friendly display is designed to protect little eyes, offering vibrant colors and a safe viewing experience. Selfies are easy and fun with the front-facing lens! Powered by a 1000mAh lithium battery, the camera offers up to 3-4 hours of continuous use on a single charge. It can be conveniently recharged using the included USB cable. Packed with features like photo capture, video recording, self-timer, time-lapse shooting, and an automatic shut-off, this camera is made to grow with your child’s creativity. It also includes 28 cute cartoon frames and fun filters to let kids customize their photos. The camera comes with 3 engaging puzzle games, ensuring entertainment even when they’re not taking photos! Perfect for kids aged 3 to 12, this digital camera is the ideal gift for birthdays, Christmas, or any special occasion. It's a wonderful way to inspire children’s love for exploration, photography, and video recording, all while ensuring hours of fun and learning! Note - 32GB SD Card included.
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Power Type
|Rechargeable
|Lens Type
|Zoom
|Face Detection
|Yes
|Batteries Required
|Yes
|Type
|Other
|Batteries Included
|Yes
|USB Charging
|Yes
|Resolution
|1080p
