HOMCOM Folding Rollator Walker w/ Seat, Storage Bag, Adjustable Handle

A walking frame with wheels, this HOMCOM rollator is an excellent mobility piece which hands your independence to you, on your own terms. The aluminium frame means a strong, supportive structure - also lightweight so it can be pushed around easily. It features a handy front bag for keeping your belongings with you on-the-go, with a seat so you can take a rest whenever you want. Four wheels to move around easily, completed with brakes to stop it rolling easily.

6 handle height setting to suit different users; Fabric seat with backrest for comfortable; Dual hand brakes to control the rear wheels;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD