Dechra Specific CID-LF Canine Digestive Support Low Fat - 12kg

Overview A combination of low fat with high levels of Omega-3 from fish oils and hypoallergenic ingredients make this diet suitable for a wide range of digestive disorders including pancreatitis, EPI, cholestasis and hyperlipidaemia. Features & Benefits Exceptionally low-fat levels at 7% of dry matter - make these diets suitable for the management of both moderate and severe cases of pancreatitis and cholestasis Low fat and high levels of omega-3 from fish help reduce triglyceride levels. Triglycerides are a type of blood fat and high levels of these are a potential cause of pancreatitis and other conditions Made with hypoallergenic ingredients, hydrolysed salmon and tapioca, this diet is also suitable for dogs with IBD and food allergies and for feeding during periods of reduced intestinal gut barrier With added free nucleotides supporting both immune function and rapid repair of the gut aiding nutrient absorption and speed of return to full digestive health With added AuraGuard supporting gut barrier integrity and a balanced microbiome Ingredients & Nutrients Tapioca, rice protein, hydrolysed salmon protein, minerals, fish oil, potato protein, animal protein hydrolysate, vegetable oil, beet pulp, vitamins and trace elements (including chelated trace elements),cellulose powder, yeast (including sources of nucleotides, ß-1,3/1,6 glucans and mannan-oligo-saccharides), psyllium husk, fructo-oligo-saccharides, AuraGuard (calcium carbonate, citrus extract, high content of minerals and fat soluble vitamins.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Tapioca, rice protein, hydrolysed salmon protein, minerals, fish oil, potato protein, animal protein hydrolysate, vegetable oil, beet pulp, vitamins and trace elements (including chelated trace elements), cellulose powder, yeast (including sources of nucleotides, ß-1, 3/1, 6-glucans and mannan-oligo-saccharides), psyllium husk, fructo-oligo-saccharides, AuraGuard (calcium carbonate, citrus extract, maltodextrin, sodium chloride), rosemary extract., With natural antioxidants (tocopherols and vitamin C)., Contains no added artificial colours or flavourings.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)