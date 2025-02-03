Marketplace.
Dechra Specific CID-LF Canine Digestive Support Low Fat - 12kg

OverviewA combination of low fat with high levels of Omega-3 from fish oils and hypoallergenic ingredients make this diet suitable for a wide range of digestive disorders including pancreatitis, EPI, cholestasis and hyperlipidaemia.Features & BenefitsExceptionally low-fat levels at 7% of dry matter - make these diets suitable for the management of both moderate and severe cases of pancreatitis and cholestasisLow fat and high levels of omega-3 from fish help reduce triglyceride levels. Triglycerides are a type of blood fat and high levels of these are a potential cause of pancreatitis and other conditionsMade with hypoallergenic ingredients, hydrolysed salmon and tapioca, this diet is also suitable for dogs with IBD and food allergies and for feeding during periods of reduced intestinal gut barrierWith added free nucleotides supporting both immune function and rapid repair of the gut aiding nutrient absorption and speed of return to full digestive healthWith added AuraGuard supporting gut barrier integrity and a balanced microbiomeIngredients & NutrientsTapioca, rice protein, hydrolysed salmon protein, minerals, fish oil, potato protein, animal protein hydrolysate, vegetable oil, beet pulp, vitamins and trace elements (including chelated trace elements),cellulose powder, yeast (including sources of nucleotides, ß-1,3/1,6 glucans and mannan-oligo-saccharides), psyllium husk, fructo-oligo-saccharides, AuraGuard (calcium carbonate, citrus extract, high content of minerals and fat soluble vitamins.
Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Tapioca, rice protein, hydrolysed salmon protein, minerals, fish oil, potato protein, animal protein hydrolysate, vegetable oil, beet pulp, vitamins and trace elements (including chelated trace elements), cellulose powder, yeast (including sources of nucleotides, ß-1, 3/1, 6-glucans and mannan-oligo-saccharides), psyllium husk, fructo-oligo-saccharides, AuraGuard (calcium carbonate, citrus extract, maltodextrin, sodium chloride), rosemary extract., With natural antioxidants (tocopherols and vitamin C)., Contains no added artificial colours or flavourings.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
