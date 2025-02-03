Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Introducing the 9L Basket Air Fryer with Dual Basket, a versatile kitchen appliance that revolutionizes your cooking experience. With a generous 9-litre capacity, this air fryer is perfect for preparing delicious and crispy meals for the whole family. Designed for convenience, the air fryer features a digital timer, allowing you to precisely control the cooking time for your favorite recipes. The inclusion of a viewing window and internal light provides a clear glimpse into the cooking process, allowing you to monitor your dishes without opening the fryer. Compact and efficient, the 9L Basket Air Fryer is sized at H33 x W38 x D38cm and weighs 8kg. The 1m cable provides flexibility in kitchen placement. The bowls or baskets, sized at H12.6 x W15.5 x D20.4cm, offer ample space for a variety of ingredients.

