Alivio Walking Spraying Dinosaur Toy, Fire Breathing Water Spray with Lights and Sounds for Kids

This thrilling dinosaur game is the ultimate toy for kids, combining a fun shooting challenge with a dynamic robotic dinosaur design. The set includes a dinosaur target, air pump guns, and foam bullets, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor play. Ideal for children of various ages, it allows kids to shoot small foam balls by squeezing the air pump, with an impressive range of up to 33 feet. The foam balls conveniently collect in the dinosaur's belly, making retrieval and recycling a breeze. The game is easy to set up—simply insert 3 AA batteries, attach the wings and tail by hand, and fill the dinosaur's head with water. Turn on the power button, and watch as the dinosaur comes to life! Made from high-quality, eco-friendly ABS material, the dinosaur's body is smooth and safe, while its soft silicone horns and tail are gentle, ensuring no harm to kids. This unique robot dinosaur toy boasts an exciting design, assembled from various small parts, and features mist-spraying action with glowing red lights, simulating fire-breathing. Its neck, tail, wings, and mouth are movable, and it walks with realistic roars, providing endless entertainment for children. Perfect for family gatherings, solo play, or exciting challenges with friends! Note - Battery is not included.