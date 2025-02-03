Alivio DAB/DAB+ Digital FM Radio with Bluetooth, Mains and Battery Powered Radio

This portable DAB radio is designed for optimal sound and reception, featuring an ultra-long, high-sensitivity antenna to enhance signal capture. The built-in 6W speaker ensures high-quality sound, while DAB technology provides crystal-clear digital radio reception with access to a wide range of stations. Easy to operate and stylish, this radio is perfect for home, travel, or outdoor use. Powering the radio is simple with the included USB Type-C cable (plug not included) or the built-in 2200mAh battery, which provides up to 12 hours of listening on a single charge. Whether you're in the kitchen, garden, or on a picnic, its compact design makes it the ideal companion for any activity. This user-friendly DAB radio offers both automatic and manual station search options, and allows you to store up to 80 stations for quick access. The clear LED screen makes it easy to select and tune into your favorite stations with ease. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, this radio allows you to connect wirelessly to your phone, tablet, or other devices to stream your favorite music. It also supports USB stick input, so you can load and play your own music. For private listening, the 3.5mm headphone jack is a great addition. With its sleek, portable design, this DAB FM radio is not only a great choice for personal use, but also makes an excellent gift for music lovers.