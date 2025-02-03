Pillow Wad Large Bio Woodshavings 3.6kg

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Now even more environmentally friendly, our softwood Woodshavings have been lovingly wrapped in fully home-compostable packaging. Our premier soft white woodshavings have been kiln dried and dust-extracted to provide a highly absorbent and comfortable environment for all animal types. With their natural odour controlling properties we don't need to add a thing. Fully biodegradable and sourced from well managed forests using our 30 years of experience, our Woodshavings are a fantastic choice for your pet.

Now even more environmentally friendly, our softwood Woodshavings have been lovingly wrapped in fully home-compostable packaging. Our premier soft white woodshavings have been kiln dried and dust-extracted to provide a highly absorbent and comfortable environment for all animal types. With their natural odour controlling properties we don't need to add a thing. Fully biodegradable and sourced from well managed forests using our 30 years of experience, our Woodshavings are a fantastic choice for your pet.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.