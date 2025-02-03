VTech Bluey Game Time Laptop

Join Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad for role-play fun with the Bluey Game Time Laptop by VTech®This Bluey themed laptop includes 10 interactive games within 5 modes that will delight and entertain as they encourage problem solving and an interest in learning. Help Bluey block the rain by finding the toy that fits the gap or type the letters and numbers so that Rita can avoid the beans! Introduces letters, numbers, memory skills and more through games based on episodes from the hit TV series. Features an animated backlit LCD screen, membrane QWERTY keyboard, 1-10 number buttons and click-tick track pad.

Features: Bluey themed laptop with pre-school content, Includes 10 games within 5 modes introducing letters, numbers, memory and comparison games and music, Features an animated backlit LCD screen, membrane QWERTY keyboard, 1-10 number buttons and click-tick track pad, Includes the real voices of Bluey and Bingo, Suitable from 3 to 6 years