Pocket Vac

Get fast, effortless cleaning anytime, anywhere with Pocket Vac, the 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum & Air Blower! Make tricky cleaning jobs a breeze with Pocket Vac! This tiny titan packs a punch as a cordless, portable vacuum that goes anywhere you go, delivering the power to speed through any mess, anywhere, any time. Reach difficult areas: Compact design to easily get to hard-to-reach messes around the house or in the car with handy cleaning attachments. Compact & lightweight: Weighs less than 300g, easy to carry and use for quick clean-ups anywhere. Fast charging: Simply plug in the USB-C charging cable to go from flat to fully charged in just 2.5 hours (USB plug not included). Eco-friendly filter: Includes 2 dirt-trapping HEPA filters, fully washable and reusable, saving you money and reducing waste. Stores easily: Fits easily in the drawer or glovebox. Handy accessory storage bag keeps everything organised. Wireless power: No plug? No problem. Long-lasting 1300mAh lithium-ion battery for cleaning on the go, untethered by awkward cables.

2-in-1 vacuum & blower: Switch from dust-busting handheld vacuum to air blower in seconds to blast away dirt and debris in a flash. Strong suction: Small but powerful, 2700Pa suction makes light work of all messes from pet hair and kitchen spills to dust and crumbs. Multi-use attachments: Includes crevice nozzle, bristle nozzle, wide nozzle and blower nozzle to easily tackle messes of all kinds wherever you find them.

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)