Evoluderm Micellar Cleansing Water For Dry And Sensitive Skins 250 ml

Enriched with Cotton Extract with soothing and soothing properties, this micellar water gently removes the skin. Without alcohol, it respects and moisturizes *dry and sensitive skin while providing a pleasant sensation of freshness after application. The micelles present in the formula act as magnets to capture impurities and remove makeup from the face, eyes and lips for a perfectly clean skin, ready to receive its care. Without rinsing, Micellar Cleansing Water Dry & Sensitive Skin is applied using a cotton pad. Its bottle format is ideal for all your travels.





Directions To Use :

Apply Micellar Cleansing Water morning and evening with a cotton pad. Cleaned thoroughly, the skin is instantly clean and fresh.



