Bee Garden Pink - Kids Helmet

Protecting your loved ones is the first step in allowing your child to take the parks, gardens and pavements by storm. So we’ve spent a lot of time perfecting the design of our helmet, to ensure it’s both safe when scooting, biking or skateboarding. And something your little one will want to be seen wearing!

Built using impact resistant and shock absorbent materials for the outer shell. And cleverly placed EPS foam padding for added comfort

Designed with 11 cooling air vents, and breathable foam to help kids keep cool

Adjustable chin strap and sizing dial to provide a firm but comfortable fit and enjoy years of use

Tech Specs

Rider Age

S: 4-8 Years M: 7-10 Years



Helmet Size

S: 49 - 54cm M: 54 - 58cm

Helmet Weight

350g

Helmet Outer Material

ABS Hard Shell

Helmet Inner Material