Marketplace.
image 1 of Bee Garden Pink - Kids Helmet

Bee Garden Pink - Kids Helmet

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.99

£18.99/each

Sold and sent by Boldcube ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Bee Garden Pink - Kids Helmet

Protecting your loved ones is the first step in allowing your child to take the parks, gardens and pavements by storm. So we’ve spent a lot of time perfecting the design of our helmet, to ensure it’s both safe when scooting, biking or skateboarding.  And something your little one will want to be seen wearing!

 

  • Built using impact resistant and shock absorbent materials for the outer shell. And cleverly placed EPS foam padding for added comfort
  • Designed with 11 cooling air vents, and breathable foam to help kids keep cool
  • Adjustable chin strap and sizing dial to provide a firm but comfortable fit and enjoy years of use

    •  

      Tech Specs 

      Rider Age

      S: 4-8 Years   M: 7-10 Years 

      Helmet Size

      S: 49 - 54cm  M: 54 - 58cm

      Helmet Weight

      350g

      Helmet Outer Material

      ABS Hard Shell

      Helmet Inner Material

      EPS Foam

      Sold by Boldcube ltd

      View all Cycling & Scooters

      About Marketplace

      We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

      And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

      No reviews yet

      Help other customers like you

      Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

      Write a review

      Basket

      £0.00 Guide price

      Checkout

      Groceries

      Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

      Grocery basket empty

      Products you add to your basket will appear here