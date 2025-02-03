Bee Garden Pink - Kids Helmet
£18.99
£18.99/each
Protecting your loved ones is the first step in allowing your child to take the parks, gardens and pavements by storm. So we’ve spent a lot of time perfecting the design of our helmet, to ensure it’s both safe when scooting, biking or skateboarding. And something your little one will want to be seen wearing!
Tech Specs
Rider Age
S: 4-8 Years M: 7-10 Years
Helmet Size
S: 49 - 54cm M: 54 - 58cm
Helmet Weight
350g
Helmet Outer Material
ABS Hard Shell
Helmet Inner Material
EPS Foam
|Ability
|Beginner
|Number Of Wheels
|2
|Type
|Child Scooter
|Age Suitability
|Junior
