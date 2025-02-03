VonHaus Gas Powered Dual Monitor Stand for 10-32" Screens

Create a comfortable, clutter-free workstation with the VonHaus twin monitor stand. Designed to increase productivity and maximise desk space, this monitor bracket makes WFH days that bit easier. The durable high-grade steel supports two 10-32” screens up to 9kg each, with VESA 75x75 or 100x100. Fitted with a robust gas lift mechanism, this dual monitor desk mount is the ultimate solution for any desk. Effortlessly raise the arm up to 42cm, tilt your screens from -75° to +90°, and swivel each hinge up to 360°. This manoeuvrability lets you create the optimal angle for your needs – landscape or portrait, studying or gaming. The best part? There are no tools required, so you can switch between positions with ease. Finish off your new tidy desk aesthetic with the cable management system.

