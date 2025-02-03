Sharples Zorb N Orb - Large

Colourful - durable plastic exercise ball for small animals

Easy to assemble and clean

Can be used safely inside or outside the cage.

Zorb 'n' Orb Large 25.3cm - Colourful - durable plastic exercise ball for small animals. Easy to assemble and clean. Can be used safely inside or outside the cage.

Box Contains

1 x Toy