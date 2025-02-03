Living and Home Outdoor Garden Charcoal Grill Two Wing - Black

With this adaptable grill arrangement, you may host a wonderful garden celebration with your loved ones. It includes a large baking pan, two convenient side tables, and an under-storage rack. The combined compartments offer sufficient of room for all your grilling needs. Crafted from high-quality carbon steel, this grill is both durable and safe, guaranteeing years of dependable service. The bottom tray pulls out smoothly, allowing for easy cleaning. Simply prepare your food on the side tables, add the charcoal, and begin your barbecue festivities.

Bottom shelf for extra storage space Two large wheels for easy movement Built-in thermometer for temperature tracking

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)