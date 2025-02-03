JW Bird Toy Quad Pod Rattling Spinning Toy for Birds

ENCOURGAE PLAY TIME: Spinning rattling toy will entice them to play

MENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY CHALLENGING: Features sliding beads and small bells

VARIOUS BIRD TYPES: Suitable for parakeets, cockatiels and other similar sized birds

ENGAGING: Birds can ring each bell individually, or spin the whole toy for a symphony of sound

COLOURFULL: Will attract your birds attention

Safety Warning: Please Read Instructions Before Use